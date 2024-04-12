Ohio Town Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This tiny Ohio town landed on a recent list of the 100 best small towns in America to live in.

Last week a publication called Far and Wide posted a list of the best small towns in our country to live in. All of the small towns that made this list have fewer than 10,000 residents. The Ohio town that made the list can be found just East of Dayton. With a 2022 estimated population of less than 4,000 people, Yellow Springs, Ohio landed at number 62 on the list.

Yellow Springs, Ohio Google Maps and Canva loading...

Most small towns, especially those in red states, tend to be not so welcoming to people who are in any way "different." That is not the case for Yellow Springs according to Far and Wide,

Yellow Springs was one of the area’s epicenters for the Civil Rights Movement and anti-war efforts. Unsurprisingly, it was one of the first small towns to pass anti-discrimination laws protecting the LGBTQIA community.

Yellow Springs, Ohio has a long history as it was founded back in 1825 according to Wikipedia.

Other nearby small towns that made this list include:

#10 Grand Rivers, Kentucky

#19 New Harmony, Indiana

#25 Saugatuck, Michigan

#27 Augusta, Kentucky

#46 Santa Claus, Indiana

Check out the full list of 100 Best Small Towns in America to Live in by clicking here.

