City of New Carlisle Named Worst Place to Live in Ohio

All Michiganders can agree that in general, Ohio is the worst. But now we know the worst places to live in Ohio.

RoadSnacks.net recently crunched data over 250 Ohio towns with a population of at least 5,000 people to find what they consider the worst place to live in the state. They used the following key factors in the methodology:

Good education

Lots of jobs

Low crime

Low poverty

Nice homes

High incomes

High population density (Lots of things to do)

Short work commutes

Health insurance

When the dust settled, a small town Northeast of Dayton called New Carlisle grabbed the honor of the worst place to live in Ohio.

Why is New Carlisle the Worst City to Live in Ohio?

Unemployment: 17.1%

Poor education system

High crime rate per capita

Interestingly enough, the 2nd worst place to live in Ohio is just 30 minutes from New Carlisle. In fact, 4 of the worst 10 cities to live in Ohio are within 30 minutes of each other. It's not a good look for Southwest Ohio.

The 10 Worst Places To Live In Ohio For 2024

#10 Whitehall

#9 Springfield

#8 Dayton

#7 Mansfield

#6 Warren

#5 Cleveland

#4 Wellston

#3 Youngstown

#2 Trotwood

#1 New Carlisle

Alright Buckeyes, what do you think? Is New Carlisle really the worst Ohio town to live in? Do you think Roadsnacks.net got it right or did they miss the mark? Let us know in the comments on social media.

