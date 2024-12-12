Michigan is home to many small-town gems that offer residents and visitors unique shopping and dining experiences and outdoor fun in any season. One Michigan community is now named one of the best small towns to visit in America.

Canva Canva loading...

This Michigan Community Now Named 'Best Small Town' In The Nation

HGTV found the best small towns in the nation where you'll find quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences, and natural beauty. And it's no wonder this charming and scenic town is a popular destination that people from across the nation have on their bucket lists of places to see.

Get our free mobile app

One of the defining features of Michigan's small towns is their picturesque surroundings. So it's easy to see why Houghton was named the best small town to visit. HGTV says:

Its 233 miles of snowmobile trails and world-class biking opportunities attract adventurers, and history buffs to explore its colorful mining past. The sunsets on Lake Superior are stunning, and in the winter, McLain State Park invites visitors to hike and enjoy its spectacular ice formations, cross-country ski, and snowshoe.

And it's not just the scenery that makes Houghton one of America's best small towns

Downtown Houghton is an incredible place to enjoy good food, live music, art, and exciting festivals every season.

While many tend to head to bigger cities for sightseeing and vacationing, it's worth a trip to check out the unique charm and character of a small town in the Great Lakes state. And see why Houghton is one of the best small towns in Michigan and America.

11 Roadside Oddities You May Stumble Upon In Michigan From "Front Lawn Lincoln" to the World's Largest Weathervane here are some of the weirdest things you may encounter during your travels across Pure Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon