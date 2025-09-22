Michigan offers unique experiences and breathtaking sights as the seasons change from summer to fall. And one small community in Michigan is one of America's best fall towns to enjoy the views of the fall season.

This Michigan Community Named America's Best Small Town For Fall

Lonely Planet named the best cities in the U.S. as the coziest small towns to visit this fall. One Michigan town makes the list, offering a kaleidoscope of fall colors to enjoy, cozy autumnal vibes, and plenty of fun fall adventures.

Get our free mobile app

Traverse City lands on the list of the 8 best fall small towns in America for providing the perfect landscape for America's most scenic fall drives. Lonely Planet says:

"America’s midwestern landscapes transform into an artistic masterpiece when autumn douses the coastal town of Traverse City with the infinite shades of fall. The vastness of the fall display can best be appreciated on car trips around the surrounding peninsulas.

The two-hour drive through the Old Mission Peninsula takes in roadside fruit stands and the Mission Point Lighthouse, while more forested Benzie County reveals its colors from hilly roads, including a marquee stretch of the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive that traces the edge of the Sleeping Bear Dunes."

Traverse City is also a fall bucket list destination for seasonal activities like apple picking, pumpkin patches, and harvest festivals.

Visit Traverse City to experience the coziest fall town in America.

The Most Beautiful Places In Michigan For Fall Foliage Images showcasing the fall beauty that exists in the state of Michigan Gallery Credit: Da'Jzon Hughes