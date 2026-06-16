Michigan Spot Named One Of America’s Best Small-Town Bakeries
Michigan has plenty of incredible bakeries, but one small-town favorite just earned national recognition.
Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Best Small-Town Bakeries
A new list from Cheapism highlighting the best small-town bakeries in America named a Michigan bakery as the state's top pick, praising its homemade treats, welcoming atmosphere, and classic small-town charm.
Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe has been serving up homemade pies for years, and Cheapism says you won't want to leave the bakery without at least one slice:
"Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt has a classic small-town pie-shop energy. The bakery is known for pies, cookies, cupcakes, quiche, and cafe-style bites, with a cheerful, vintage look that older readers may find more inviting than a minimalist bakery counter. It works well for a value audience because pie is shareable and practical: buy a slice if you are passing through, or a whole pie if you are visiting family."
Some of Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe's most popular treats include Peach Raspberry pie, Chocolate Cream Pie, Lemon Lavender cupcakes, Triple Chip Cheesecake muffins, and Brown Butter Cinnamon scones.
The bakery also serves breakfast and lunch, making it an easy stop whether you're craving a full meal or just something sweet.
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