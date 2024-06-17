Whether you're looking for a restaurant for date night or want to stay out of the kitchen since the weather has warmed up in Michigan, you'll find several incredible restaurants. And if you're looking for a place that serves the best seafood, you'll find that place in Michigan too as one spot was named 'best seafood' in America.

Michigan Restaurant With Two Locations Named Best Seafood Spot

24/7 Tempo recently ranked the best seafood restaurants in America. 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from food-centered websites and numerous local and regional sites to determine the top seafood restaurants. With several amazing seafood restaurants in the state, 24/7 Tempo narrowed it down to one in Michigan.

Joe Muer Seafood has two locations in Detroit and Bloomfield Hills because it's just that good. According to 24/7 Tempo, the restaurants' unique twists on classic seafood dishes helped these locations land on the list:

The menu features sparkling cocktails, happy hour specials, and sophisticated takes on classic flavors, with appetizers like deviled crab balls and lobster corn dogs, as well as enticing entrees like tiger shrimp with shaved garlic, roasted fennel, fingerling potatoes, duck confit, and sambal oelek butter.

And if you're not much of a seafood fan, you'll find other options on the menu such as Amish roasted Chicken, filet mignon, and five-spice pork chops.

And don't forget a slice of their famous coconut cake for dessert. So make a reservation and head to Joe Muer for the best seafood in the Great Lakes State and the U.S.

