Whether you have a taste for a fresh filet of fish, juicy shrimp, or buttery lobster tails, you'll find the most craveable seafood dishes at this Michigan restaurant, named one of America's best seafood spots.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Best Seafood Restaurants

Lovefood ranked the best spots in America for sensational seafood dishes and picked the perfect place to visit in each state. And one Michigan restaurant known for consistently delicious fish, seafood, and more makes the list.

Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar in Grand Rapids lands on the list of best seafood restaurants for serving the freshest seafood in a relaxing and elegant dining area, accompanied by impeccable service. Lovefood says:

Leo's caters to diners with classic seafood and dishes inspired by the seasons. The restaurant opened in 2004 and is committed to sourcing recently harvested ingredients and serving exquisite seafood. The stylish dining room, with its light and airy interior, is the perfect place to tuck into some sensational steamed mussels, tasty tuna sashimi, or one of the chef's fresh catch specials.

And it's not just the seafood customers rave about. Other menu favorites include the Filet Mignon, served with Merlot demi glace, mashed potatoes, and asparagus. Try a handcrafted cocktail with your meal, like a Pear or Lychee Martini. And end the night on a sweet note with a slice of Vanilla Bean Cheesecake.

Try a taste of one of America's best seafood restaurants here in the Great Lakes state, Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar in Grand Rapids.

