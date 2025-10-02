Many Michigan families rely on their local school district to provide their children with a high-quality education from elementary school through high school to help secure a successful future. And now three of Michigan's best school districts are also ranked the best in America.

Three Michigan School Districts Ranked Among The Best In The U.S.

Niche recently ranked the 2026 Best School Districts in America, with ranking factors that include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and other relevant metrics. Several school districts in the Great Lakes state stand out for their exceptional academic performance and high levels of parent and student satisfaction. And now three of those districts are among the nation's best.

#60 Troy School District

Troy School District also ranks high in Niche rankings, named the #3 best school district in the state and #6 district with the best teachers.

#27 Northville Public Schools

Northville Public Schools also ranks as the #2 School District in Michigan and the #3 District with the best teachers.

#13 Novi Community School District

Novi Community School District has 6,720 students in grades PK-12, with a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. Other top Niche rankings for Novi Community School District include #1 Best School District in Michigan and #20 School District with the best teachers in the state.

