When it's lunchtime in Michigan, one of the most convenient and customizable lunch choices is a tasty sandwich from our favorite shops. And if you're looking for one of the most delicious sandwich shops in America, you'll find it in the Great Lakes State.

Michigan's Best Sandwich Shop Named One Of The Best In America

While many chain restaurants in Michigan offer sandwiches, nothing beats a handmade sandwich on freshly baked bread, served with high-quality meats, cheese, and toppings. Chowhound ranked America's best sandwich shops and named one the winner in every state. One Michigan gem has been crafting the best sandwiches in the state for decades.

Ernie's Market in Oak Park can add this to the many awards they've received for creating delicious sandwiches that are a Hoosier state favorite. Chowhound says:

Ernie Hassan earned his reputation as a local legend. Not only is his Monster Sandwich sub something to behold, but his warm personality makes every customer feel like a friend. The deli offers towering lunch meat sandwiches that are hard to bite into but easy to fall in love with. It's no surprise Ernie's has been winning awards since 2008.

Try the legendary sandwich "Monster Sandwich" with seven meats, two cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell peppers, pickles, mustard, mayo, and "Love Spice". Or create your perfect sandwich with your choice of bread, meat, cheese, fresh veggies, and condiments.

Stop by and try one of the best sandwiches in America at Ernie's Market in Oak Park.

