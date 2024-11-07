Whether you're looking for a great spot for date night in Michigan or a break from the kitchen, you want the best food and service in the Great Lakes state. One spot is now named the best restaurant in Michigan and one of the best in the nation.

Popular Michigan Spot Now Named One Of America's Best Restaurants

LoveFood ranked the best restaurants in America based on reviews and awards and found the best dining experience in each state. You can get an unforgettable meal at one Michigan restaurant that serves a delicious experience with personal service, handwritten menus, and a fresh, comfortable atmosphere.

Mabel Gray In Hazel Park has been crowned the best restaurant in Michigan and the U.S. According to LoveFood, Mabel Gray's ever-changing menu is what sets this restaurant apart from all the others in the Great Lakes State:

Working closely with farms, butchers, and even foragers, chef and owner James Rigato creates dishes that are fresh, ethical, and handmade. Diners can expect to find the likes of duck fat–griddled cornbread, buttermilk-fried skate wing with green chile remoulade, and chargrilled chicken thighs marinated in the Korean chili paste gochujang. The restaurant also offers a tasting menu, perfect for those who want a little bite of everything.

With a menu that changes frequently, you're sure to have a unique dining experience every time you visit Mabel Gray in Hazel Park, the best restaurant in Michigan and the nation.

