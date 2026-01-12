When a pizza style is named after a Michigan city, there's no doubt that the Great Lakes state is home to restaurants that know how to do pizza right. And now Michigan's best pizza spots have been named one of the best in the U.S.

Michigan's Best Pizza Spot Named Among The Best In America

Tasting Table ranked the top spots in America that promise unforgettable pies and picked the best in every state. And one spot known for its famous unique square shape is the best pizza place in Michigan.

Buddy's Pizza offers a nostalgic taste of Detroit for locals and a must-try for visitors. According to Tasting Table:

Buddy's Pizza has multiple locations all around Michigan, and that's great news for anyone who loves Detroit-style pizza. After all, this style of pizza — with its square shape, crispy texture, and distinctive dough — was born at Buddy's back in 1946. While it's become popular across the country, there's just something about the original that stands above the rest.

Buddy's Pizza is also getting worldwide attention and a ranking. Buddy's was named one of the 50 best pizzas in the world. Big Seven Travel ranked the iconic Detroit spot at #25 for best pizza in the world and picked a favorite flavor:

Order the Detroiter, made with tomato-basil sauce and topped with parmesan, spices, and pepperoni.

Get a taste of the best pizza on Earth at Buddy's Pizza in the Great Lakes state.

