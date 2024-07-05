While you can find plenty of chain restaurants serving pizza in Michigan, there's nothing like a pizzeria that can only be found in the Great Lakes State. Serving up the classic round or thin pizza and the often-imitated Detroit-style pizza, many locally-owned businesses are serving up our favorite pie. One pizza joint in Michigan was recently named the best place for a slice of pizza in America.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Pizzeria Ranked Top 10 Best Slice Of Pizza In The Nation

50 Top Pizza recently rated the Best pizza slices in the U.S. Not only did Michigan land on the exclusive list but this metro Detroit pizzeria is now among the Top 10 best in the nation.

Palazzo Di Pizza in Royal Oak, MI makes the list of the Best Pizza Slices in America at #6. According to 50 Top Pizza, you can't go wrong with their Detroit-style double pepperoni slice:

It is a temple for those who love Detroit-style pizza, that rectangular pizza, high with a crispy and caramelized crust, generously topped to the edge. Here, every bite is a pleasure, thanks to a light dough and fresh, quality ingredients. Don't miss the cheese bread and always treat yourself to a slice of Double Pepperoni.

Other favorites at Palazzo Di Pizza are the Spicy Sausage and Peppers pizza, the Pizza Margherita, and Tangy BBQ Chicken.

And it's not just pizza on the menu, but other delicious choices such as the Antipasto salad and Italian sub. And for dessert try the French Vanilla Golden Oreo or Strawberry Cheesecake gelato. Stop by for the best slice of pizza in the Mitten and America at Palazzo Di Pizza.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison