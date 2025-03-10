When a pizza style is named after a Michigan city, there's no doubt that the Great Lakes state is home to restaurants that know how to do pizza right. One of the most popular pizza reviewers agrees and has crowned one pizza joint the best in Michigan.

This Is Michigan's Best Pizza Joint, According To Dave Portnoy

According to The New York Times, Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has become one of America's top pizza influencers. Portnoy samples local pizza shops in the U.S. and rates them using the motto "One bite, everyone knows the rules." After one bite at a popular Michigan spot, this pizzeria now lands at the top of the list of the best in the state.

Get our free mobile app

Dave has tasted pizzas at 25 different pizza joints across the Mitten. If you're looking for the best pizza in Michigan, you'll find it in Melvindale, handmade by Fredi the PizzaMan. Fredi the Pizzaman is known for his thin, crispy, mouthwatering pizza topped with the freshest ingredients and cooked to perfection.

In his One Bite Review, Portnoy proclaims, 'This is undoubtedly the best pizza in Detroit' and gives it the highest rating of his Michigan stops, an 8.7. And it's not just Michigan where Fredi the Pizza Man ranks the best. According to One-Bite Pizza Rankings, Fredi the Pizza Man has one of the highest ratings of over 1,000 pizza joints in the nation, as reviewed by Portnoy.

Check out the best pizza joint in Michigan, Fredi The Pizza Man in Melvindale. See below for the full list of scores Portnoy has given to 25 Michigan Pizza joints.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison