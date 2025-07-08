Whether you're hungry for a regular pie, a thin crust, or Detroit style, you won't have to travel far to find a pizza joint in Michigan. You also won't have to travel far to get a taste of one of the best pizza restaurants in America, found right here in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Named One Of The Best Pizza Restaurants In America

5 Reasons To Visit ranked the top pizza joints in the U.S. that promise unforgettable pies and picked the best in every state. And the top spot in Michigan puts its own unique and tasty spin on its perfectly prepared pies.

Pie Sci Pizza in Detroit takes the top spot in Michigan for its bold, inventive pizza you won't find anywhere else. 5 Reasons To Visit says:

Pie Sci Pizza in Detroit offers a unique blend of science and culinary artistry, resulting in some of the best pizza in the state. Their innovative approach uses precise ingredient combinations and cooking techniques to create perfectly balanced, flavorful pies. With a commitment to high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere, Pie Sci Pizza stands out as a must-visit destination for pizza lovers seeking an exceptional Detroit-style pizza experience.

Build your pizza with all the classic toppings, or be adventurous and try the Take Bahn Mi, made with house-pork tenderloin, pickled cucumber and carrot, fresh cilantro, herb mayo, sriracha, and lime. But try it while it's available on their rotating seasonal menu.

Taste the best pizza in Michigan and the nation at Pie Sci in Detroit.

