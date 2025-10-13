Many Michigan restaurants offer quick and convenient breakfast choices for busy mornings. But when you're looking for a spot to slow down and enjoy a scratch-made breakfast of warm, fluffy, and sweet pancakes, you'll find one of America's best pancake houses in Michigan.

Michigan Spot Named One Of The Best Pancake Houses In America

Lovefood ranked the best places in America, where you'll find the best syrup-smothered pancakes. And a Michigan restaurant, with three locations in the Great Lakes state, has a host of tempting options to choose from.

The Hudson Cafe, with locations in Detroit, Troy, and Northville, offers a variety of tantalizing breakfast choices, but an order of piping hot pancakes is a must. Lovefood says:

The Hudson Cafe, a local hotspot loved for its lengthy breakfast menu, knows how to pull in the customers – and that’s with ridiculously tempting pancakes like the Oreo and the Chunky Monkey, a moreish combination of caramel, white chocolate chips, and banana. Prefer crêpes? The joint, which has locations in Downtown Detroit, Troy, and Northville, offers a selection of sweet and savory options, with everything from Nutella and banana to bacon and Brie.

Customers also rave about the Apple Walnut French Toast served with Cinnamon raisin bread, topped with apple flambé in simple syrup, walnuts, and stuffed with sweetened cream cheese frosting. Or try a savory option such as the Thanksgiving omelette with turkey sausage, spinach, cranberries, and Swiss cheese.

Try one of the best pancake houses in America, Hudson Cafe.

