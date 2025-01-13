Indiana Spot Named One Of The Best Mexican Restaurants In America
Indiana is home to incredible restaurants offering menu items to satisfy any craving. And if you're looking for a spot that serves the best Mexican cuisine in America, you'll find it in the Hoosier state.
LoveFood found the best restaurants in the U.S. that offer traditional Mexcian fare, and menu items you won't find just anywhere. And one restaurant in Indiana is putting its own tasty and unique twist on street tacos and more.
While there are several Bakersfield restaurants, the Indianapolis location is one of the best in the nation. LoveFood says:
Street food–inspired tacos and tostadas dominate the menu, while the drinks, perfectly mixed and wonderfully fresh-tasting, come highly recommended. The same goes for the fish tacos, which are packed with crispy mahi and citrus slaw, and the Johnny ensalada: a zingy, satisfying ensemble of mixed greens, bacon, Cotija cheese, and hearts of palm.
But the tacos aren't the only tantalizing item on the Bakersfield menu.
Start your meal at Bakersfield with the Short Rib queso, loaded with braised short ribs, pickled white onion, radish, and crema. Other five-star menu items include the Chorizo chili, Mexico City Empanadas, and Papas Rancheras. And when the restaurant's slogan is 'Tacos.Tequila.Whiskey' you won't want to miss Happy Hour. Their legendary margaritas are a customer favorite too. Cheers to the best Mexican restaurant in the Hoosier state and America, Bakersfield.
