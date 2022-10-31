I'll be honest, I eat like a 5-year-old. Pizza, chicken tenders, and especially mac and cheese are staples of my diet. In fact, I just had Meijer-brand Easy Mac today for my lunch. I can't get enough of those shells and cheese!

However, when I'm looking to classy-up my childhood favorite where's the best place to do that in the Kalamazoo area? Inquiring minds (and stomachs) want to know.

If you've got a hankering for a bowl of that liquid gold, here are some local spots in the Kalamazoo area that have some of the most monstrous mac around:

I have not made it over to one of Kalamazoo's newest eateries yet, but I already know it's the mac that's going to bring me there! Open 7 days a week, the storefront located at 806 Riverview Dr. is open late to curb those late-night munchies. You'll find both BBQ mac on the menu in addition to the seafood mac full of shrimp and crab tossed with cavatappi pasta.

Monday means "Mac-Attack" is back at ZooCity Beastro. Mondays only, you can build your own mac with everything from chicken, mushrooms, BBQ, fried onions, and jalapenos. It only comes but once a week, so make sure you plan accordingly.

Known for using fresh and local ingredients, Oakwood Bistro serves up a mac loaded with broccoli, tomatoes, red onion, and grilled chicken in a smoked cheddar sauce atop penne pasta. You had me at smoked cheddar!

