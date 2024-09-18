While several chain restaurants in Michigan offer their version of Italian cuisine, nothing compares to the dining experience at a classic Italian restaurant. And if you're looking for the best Italian restaurant in the country, you'll find it here in the Great Lakes state.

Popular Michigan Spot Named 'Best Italian Restaurant' In America

24/7 Tempo found the best Italian restaurants in America where you can enjoy a perfectly prepared bowl of pasta, prime cuts of meat, and fine wine. And it's no surprise that one classic Italian restaurant lands on the list as it's also a favorite stop for some well-known guests.

Giovanni's Ristorante has been crafting authentic Italian food since 1968. Frank Sinatra, George Clooney, Celine Dion, and many other celebrities have made it a point to stop at Giovanni’s. And the food is just as famous as the celebrity guests Giovanni's attracts.

Giovanni's menu features items that have also gained recognition as best in the nation, such as their famous lasagna, which diners have described as layers of perfection. The recipe is classic: meat, cheese, and béchamel are layered with thin sheets of pasta, and then baked until bubbling. And that's not the only famous menu item.

Giovanni's also holds the title of 'best-fried calamari' and rave reviews of the house special Filetto alla Giovanni — grilled petite filet mignon with a potato and leek torte, asparagus, and topped with “Giovanni’s zip sauce.” As the restaurant has landed on many 'best' lists, it's no surprise that Giovanni's continues to be recognized as the best Italian restaurant in Michigan and the nation.

