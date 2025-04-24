One of the best ways to enjoy a summer night in Indiana is to go to the movies under the open sky at an Indiana drive-in. If you're looking for one of the best drive-ins in America to enjoy a night of entertainment in a one-of-a-kind setting, you'll find it in the Hoosier State.

Indiana Drive-In Movie Theater Named One Of The Best In America

From classic double features to special events and themed nights, the drive-in brings crowds of all ages to pile into the car and enjoy a night of watching a movie under the stars. Love Exploring found the best drive-ins in America, offering an unforgettable movie night, and one Indiana gem ranked in the Top 5 in the nation.

Taking the #4 spot of best drive-in theaters in America is Georgetown Drive-In in Georgetown, Indiana. With its retro charm and unique experience, Georgetown Drive-In offers something different than a traditional theater or a night at home. Love Exploring says:

In the rolling hills of southern Indiana, the Georgetown Drive-In has been showing films and dishing out nostalgia since 1951. This family-run gem still oozes vintage charm, right down to the 1950s-era playground and old-school pole speakers that dot the lot. With two screens showing double features of new releases and retro favorites, it’s a place that feels more like a summertime ritual than just a night at the movies.

Visit one of the best drive-ins in America at Georgetown Drive-In.

