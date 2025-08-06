While ice cream is a delicious way to cool off during summertime in Michigan, it's the perfect treat to indulge in any season. And now one of Michigan's most popular ice cream shops serves up the best scoops in America.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Best Ice Cream Shops

Reader's Digest took a road trip across the U.S. to find the best ice cream shops in the nation, serving up a taste of sweet perfection. One spot was crowned the winner in each state, and Michigan's best ice cream shop offers mouth-watering choices that keep locals and visitors coming back for more.

Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City offers a variety of standard flavors and more adventurous options, which have helped them make the list of the nation's best ice cream. Reader's Digest says:

Visitors can pull up a stool at this quaint, family-owned shop in Traverse City. Sundaes are the best ice cream order at Moomers, and popular choices include the Turtle (any ice cream flavor with hot fudge, caramel, and butter-roasted salted pecans) and the Udder Delight (a brownie sundae with ice cream smothered with hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry).

Moomers offers over 150 different flavors of homemade, premium ice cream, with over 20 available daily.

Get a taste of America's best ice cream in the Great Lakes state at Moomer's in Traverse City.

