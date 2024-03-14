Ohio Spot Now Named ‘Best Ice Cream Parlor’ In The Nation

With the start of the Spring season in Ohio, many local ice cream shops are starting to open their doors again. And there is no shortage of incredible places in the Buckeye State to grab a cone or sundae of our favorite flavors. But one ice cream parlor stands out above the rest and is now named one of the best in the nation.

Ohio Ice Cream Parlor Named Among Best In the U.S.

If you go to any ice cream shop, you might as well go to the best spot in Ohio. Love Food recently ranked the coolest place for a frozen treat in every state. Their selections were based on reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of their team. And taking the top spot for best ice cream parlor in the Buckeye State was Honey Hut Ice Cream.

According to Love Food:

Honey Hut Ice Cream has five locations throughout Cleveland and has remained family operated since it first opened in 1974. There are 13 regular flavors, with extra specialty ones rotating every two weeks. The parlor is famous for its honey pecan, chocolate peanut butter, and orange blossom flavors, with seasonal favorites including pumpkin pie, blackberry, and chocolate-covered strawberry.

Other fan favorites include the banana split and turtle sundae.

With all these mouth-watering choices, it's no surprise that Honey Hut ice cream keeps the locals and tourists returning for more.

