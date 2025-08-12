When the temperatures are scorching in Indiana, one of the best ways to cool down is to visit a local ice cream shop. And one Indiana gem has been named one of the best places to indulge in this delicious, creamy treat.

Indiana Ice Cream Shop Named One Of The Best In America

Reader's Digest found America's best ice cream shops and crowned a winner from each state. And one Indiana shop has cemented itself as a local legend, serving a selection of hand-dipped flavors with Hoosier hospitality.

Get our free mobile app

BRICS in Indianapolis is one of America's top ice cream shops, renowned for its consistently delicious ice cream, enjoyed in a unique atmosphere. Reader's Digest says:

Broad Ripple Ice Cream Station, or BRICS, actually serves its ice cream out of a train station in Indianapolis. With more than 40 flavors and a dozen toppings to choose from, this ice cream shop is a must for visitors to the Hoosier state.

BRICS prides itself on its hand-dipped ice cream, made with quality ingredients, and offers a diverse range of flavors, including traditional favorites and unique creations like Yellow Cake Batter, Scooperman, S'mores, Grasshopper, and Amaretto Cherry, as well as several vegan options to choose from.

Stop by and taste one of America's best ice cream shops, located in Indiana, at BRICS in Indianapolis.

16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names A majority of these towns were given their names in the mid-to-late 1800s as settlers making their way across the country found unclaimed plots of land and decided to make them their own. While I imagine they thought the names they came up with were innocent, and perhaps a tribute to something in their lives, pop culture has warped our minds to the point since then that we can't help but think of something about the town that was never intended by its founders. Take a look at this list. I guarantee there's at least one name that will make you chuckle. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan