There's no place like Michigan to celebrate Christmas, with plenty of festivities to enjoy the holiday season. One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is by checking out Christmas light displays, and one place in Michigan was just named one of America's best.

Michigan Is Home To One Of America's Best Holiday Light Displays

Travel + Leisure recently ranked the best Christmas light displays in the nation. And there's more than one way to enjoy the best light display in the Great Lakes State.

Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad in Flint is now one of the best places in America to see an incredible Christmas light display. Travel + Leisure says the best way to take it all in is on a holiday train ride:

A real-life Polar Express, Michigan's Huckleberry Railroad takes guests on a 40-minute holiday-themed ride, passing by Christmas lights and ending at Crossroads Village, a living history museum that recreates life in the Great Lakes at the turn of the 20th century.

Once the train stops at Crossroads Village, walk the streets filled with classic decorations and plenty of stops to shop for everyone on your Christmas list this holiday season. And of course, Santa will be there to bring the holiday magic. Experience the lights and other holiday activities planned for the Christmas season.

Catch the train or enjoy the twinkling lights at Crossroads Village from the comfort of your car with their drive-through experience. And create lasting memories at one of the best Christmas light displays during this holiday season.

