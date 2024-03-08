Indiana Eatery Named ‘Best Hidden Gem’ Restaurant In The Nation

There's no shortage of great restaurants In Indiana to grab a bite; some are even well-known across the U.S. But some of the small-town restaurants in the Hoosier State serve delicious food that locals keep coming back for. One Indiana eatery has been named one of the best small-town restaurants in America.

Indiana Eatery Makes List Of Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America

Taste of Home recently ranked the best small-town restaurants in the U.S. that may be off the beaten path, but worth the trip for food packed with big flavor. One Hoosier State hidden gem is no longer our best-kept secret. It's now getting national attention and attracting folks passing through Indiana.

The Converse Big Dipper in Converse, Indiana was crowned Best Small-Town Restaurant, not just in Indiana, but in America. Taste of Home says:

Come to the Converse Big Dipper for burgers, deli sandwiches, and Coney dogs, but don’t leave without trying an old-fashioned ice cream parlor dessert! Their “Heavenly Treats” include ice cream sodas, hand-dipped shakes, and premium sundaes like a classic Banana Split.

With a 5-star rating on Trip Advisor, it's no wonder that locals and out-of-staters keep returning for more. Some of the most loved menu items include fresh smoked meats, delicious sandwiches, and their famous old-fashioned soda. Plus the extensive list of ice cream choices, hand-dipped milkshakes, and sundaes like the Gooey Cookie Crunch or Drumstick Delight that we could eat daily.

