It's always exciting to see a Michigan food truck roll into town with different and unique menu items from the usual brick-and-mortar choices. And one Michigan eatery on wheels is one you'll want to be sure to catch when you see it as it was named the best food truck in Michigan and the U.S.

Photo Courtesy Delectabowl Food Truck Facebook Photo Courtesy Delectabowl Food Truck Facebook loading...

Michigan Eatery Now Named 'Top Food Truck' Spot In The Country

Lovefood recently named the country's top food trucks serving America's favorite dishes. And one Michigan truck lands on the list for putting its twist on comfort food favorites.

Get our free mobile app

Delectable Food Truck serves delicious, house-made, freshly cooked food in Detroit and other stops around the state. LoveFood says the reason why customers line up at this food truck is for a taste of comfort food served up in a bowl:

You’ll often find the eye-catching blue truck stationed in the city’s Campus Martius Park, serving steaming bowls of Michigan-grown produce. Topping the menu is the Comfort Bowl, which has a base of house-made cornbread with slow-cooked pulled pork piled on top, plus coleslaw, Cheddar, and barbecue sauce.

Delectable Food Truck also gets rave reviews from customers for its Chicken Tortilla, Loaded Potato, and Gyro Bowls. Make sure to try a satisfying, home-cooked meal in a bowl when that blue Delectable Food truck stops for the best food truck meal in the Mitten and the nation.

Read More: Here is Where You Can Buy the Biggest Steak in Michigan

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker