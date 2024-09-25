It's always exciting to see a Michigan food truck to stop and grab a bite with different and unique menu items from the usual brick-and-mortar choices. And one Michigan eatery on wheels is one you'll want to catch when you see it as it was named one of the best food trucks in the country.

Hero Or Villain Instagram Hero Or Villain Instagram loading...

Michigan Spot Named Food Network's 'Best Food Truck' In America

Food Network ranked the 26 Best Food Trucks in America for the best on-the-go eats. And one Michigan spot lands on the list for serving flavor-packed 'super' sandwiches.

Get our free mobile app

Hero Or Villain Food Truck in downtown Ferndale features sandwiches inspired by our favorite characters made with fresh, local ingredients. And Food Network says there are two standout sandwiches:

Whether or not good triumphs over evil (insofar as your order from Detroit's roving sandwich truck is concerned), you're going to end up with something pretty darn delicious. The Captain Planet is bound to please the environmentally conscious set, being composed of portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and mozzarella on a pesto aioli-smeared hoagie roll, while the steak-and-provolone-piled Deathstroke is on a mission to clog your arteries.

The Hero or Villain menu also features fan favorites like the bowcaster with seasoned waffle fries Giardiniera, feta cheese, and siracha mayo.

You never have to miss America's best food truck as you can rent a Hero and Villains food truck or visit them in person in Downtown Ferndale.

Read More: This Michigan Sports Bar Was Just Named Best in the State

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison