Whether you're looking for a Friday night fish fry during Lent, or just craving crispy fried fish with a side of chips, you'll find one of America's best fish fries in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Restaurant Named One Of The Best Fish Fries In America

Mashed ranked The 28 Absolute Best Fish Fries in the U.S. One Michigan gem makes the list for serving plain good fish with no frills or fuss.

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips in Detroit has been a local favorite for decades and takes pride in serving fresh fish flown in daily from Halifax, Nova Scotia. Customers are treated like family in a casual, old-school dining atmosphere. Mashed says Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips makes the list for its fresh, flaky fish with a super crunchy outside. Served with crispy, salty chips, homemade coleslaw, and a warm roll. And it's not just the fish that customers crave.

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips gets rave reviews for its golden brown fried shrimp, perch, frog legs, and cod. Add a side of New England clam chowder or crispy, crunchy onion rings.

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips menu also offers T-Bone Steak, Chicken Sandwich, Burgers, and more. Enjoy a sweet treat at the end of your meal with a slice of seasonal pie and a scoop of ice cream.

Stop by Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips for the best fish fry in the Great Lakes state and the nation.

