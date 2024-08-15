There's no place like Michigan to admire the beauty and fun the Fall season has to offer. Spots to sip cider, pick pumpkins, and soak up the fall colors are available across the Great Lakes State. And one small community in Michigan was just named one the best fall towns in the nation to enjoy the views of the season.

Small Michigan Community Now Named 'Best Fall Town' In The Nation

Country Living recently picked the 55 best towns in America that are best for leaf peeping and more during the fall season. And one Michigan town lands on the list with enough natural beauty to make any other fall town envious.

While it's tough to narrow it down to just one town in Michigan packed with fall beauty, Country Living picked Munising, MI at #10 for an unforgettable nature break surrounded by breathtaking autumn scenery:

Nestled on the southern shore of Lake Superior, this Upper Peninsula town's beautiful waterfalls get a bright makeover once fall rolls around.

Known for its stunning landscapes and outdoor adventures, Munising transforms into a fall wonderland. Take an Autumnal walk along scenic trails to Miners Falls and take in breathtaking views of the colorful cliffs.

With its enchanting views and plenty of outdoor activities, Munising is a must-see spot for anyone looking to experience fall's beauty. Plan a trip this season to enjoy the Michigan fall colors with a scenic trip to America's best Fall town in the Mitten.

