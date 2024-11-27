Michigan is home to several grocery store chains that provide a quality shopping experience and promote an environment where employees want to work. However, a popular grocery chain in Michigan ranks highest among them all as one of the best places to work in the state.

Popular Grocery Chain In Michigan Named 'Best Employer' For 2024

Forbes recently ranked the best employers by state, doing what it takes to retain and keep their employees satisfied. The list includes survey results provided by Statista from more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people. Employees ranked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10, and one big brand company in Michigan is now known for keeping their employees happy.

Costco is the highest-rated grocery store on the list in Michigan that prioritizes the well-being of its staff. According to Mashed, Costco has been given an A+ from employees for its overall culture score, job security, great pay, benefits, and opportunities for professional development making Costco known as the best company to work for in Michigan. The retailer receives hundreds of applications from would-be workers at its 17 warehouses in the state. And Costco isn't the only grocery chain that made the list.

Other highly rated grocery stores to work for in the Great Lakes state include Gordon Food and Meijer. Costco ranked at #2 overall out of all employers on the list.

