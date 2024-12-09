When an Indiana restaurant is Guy Fieri-approved, residents and out-of-towners want to get a bite of the Triple-D dishes as seen on TV. One spot In Indiana was named one of the best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives in America.

Indiana Spot Named America's 'Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

The Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' follows host Guy Fieri around the country to showcase restaurants and some of their iconic dishes. LoveFood ranked the best restaurant in every state to be given the seal of approval from the Mayor of Flavortown himself. And one Indiana spot lands at #2 on the list.

Che Chori in Indianapolis made its Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives debut in the season 40 premiere for its flavor-packed takes on Argentine street food. Love Food says:

The spot’s eye-catching red exterior is what draws people in, but it’s the innovative menu that keeps them coming back for more. Fans love the scratch-made empanadas (with a range of fillings, from butternut squash to Buffalo chicken), as well as the 24-hour marinated porchetta sandwich, which comes with pickled red onions and chimichurri.

Other menu favorites include the Chori Chili Cheese Dog and the Pizza Con Carnes. And end your meal at this Triple-D favorite with a sweet treat like churros filled with caramel and topped with cinnamon and sugar. Stop by this Flavortown favorite for an unforgettable meal, Che Chori in Indianapolis.

