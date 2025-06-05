Michigan is home to cities that offer small-town charm or big cities with a fast-paced lifestyle. But there's one city in Michigan that's one of the best places to call 'home' in the Great Lakes state and has been named one of the best cities to raise a family in America.

This Michigan City Is The Best Place To Raise A Family In America

Niche ranked the best places to raise a family in the U.S. based on factors such as the quality of local schools, safety, affordability, and access to family amenities. And one city in Michigan lands in the Top 10 for providing a positive living environment for the entire family.

Taking the #10 spot on the list is Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ann Arbor is consistently ranked as one of the top-rated cities to live in Michigan and nationally. U.S. News & World Report named it the #1 town for quality of life in the 2024-2025 rankings.

According to Niche, living in Ann Arbor offers residents a wide range of family-oriented activities, events, and recreational spaces, including parks, museums, and cultural attractions. Ann Arbor's public schools consistently receive high ratings, attracting families seeking quality education for their children. The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is frequently ranked among the top 5, and sometimes even #1 in the U.S. for public universities.

The city also has a diverse job market, including strong healthcare, education, and tech industries, providing employment opportunities for parents

Other Michigan cities that made the list include:

#72 Grand Rapids

#138 Lansing

#163 Warren

#218 Detroit

