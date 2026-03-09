From hearty, savory bowls to inventive, mouthwatering toppings, Michigan proves it knows how to do chili right. And now two spots are getting national praise as the Top 20 best chili joints in the U.S.

Two Michigan Restaurants Named Best Chili Joints In America

Cheapism ranked the top chili joints in America and narrowed it down to 20 restaurants serving simple recipes and some that put a twist on classic chili dishes loaded up with unique toppings. And two iconic Michigan spots are a must-try for chili enthusiasts.

Find America's best chili at American Coney Island in Detroit. Cheapism says:

"Although they’re found nearly half a continent away, Detroit’s chili-topped 'Coney or 'Coney Island' dogs are a nod to Brooklyn, New York’s famous Coney Island amusement park. Historians suggest that the “Coney” name was brought west by Greek and Macedonian immigrants who passed through New York and either tried or heard of the region’s popular hot dogs, which many believe got their start in Coney Island. Motor City’s American Coney Island has been selling chili-topped hot dogs (also referred to as “coneys”) to Detroiters since 1917."

And not to be outdone, American Coney Island's neighbor also makes the list.

"Literally right next door to American Coney Island sits its arch-rival, Lafayette Coney Island. The two chili joints have operated side by side ever since the founders of American Coney Island, brothers Bill and Gust Kero, had a falling out in 1923. Which offers the best Coney dog? Devout Detroit chili aficionados have disagreed on this for decades."

