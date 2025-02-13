Whether celebrating game day in Indiana or wanting to satisfy a craving for the most delicious chicken wings, you'll find one of the best wing spots in America in the Hoosier state.

Indiana Restaurant With 3 Locations Named Best Chicken Wings Spot

LoveFood ranked the nation's best chicken wings at bars and restaurants in every state. And whether you prefer flats or drums, you'll find some of the nation's best perfectly crispy and juicy, chicken wings in Indiana.

Ale Emporium has 3 locations in Fishers, Greenwood, and Indianapolis. This family-run restaurant lands on the list for its award-winning Hermanaki wings. LoveFood says:

These jumbo wings are seasoned with peppers and spices, then smothered both in teriyaki and the bar's own secret sauce. The result is a little spicy and a little sweet, and customers say that the dish never disappoints. You also get ranch or blue cheese sauce on the side.

Wings are served traditional, grilled, or boneless, and try other flavors including Spicy Garlic, Sweet BBQ, or Gold Rush. And Ale Emporium's menu offers more than just its world-famous wings.

Try the Ale's homemade pretzel-crusted pickles deep-fried and served with a special mustard sauce or the White Stromboli sandwich with smoked chicken, white sauce, pepperoni, onions, bacon, mild banana peppers, and smoked gouda cheese baked on a French baguette. Customers also rave about their delicious pizzas, burgers, salads, and more.

Head to an Ale Emporium near you for the best wings in Indiana and the nation.

