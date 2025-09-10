Many Michigan restaurants offer wings on their appetizer menu, but one spot serves them as the main course and does wings so well that they've been named the best chicken wings in the state.

Side Biscuit Now Named The Best Chicken Wing Spot In Michigan

Lovefood ranked the most drool-worthy, finger-lickin' chicken wings in the U.S. and crowned one spot the best in each state. And whether you prefer flats or drums, you'll find perfectly crispy and juicy chicken wings with unique flavors at the best chicken wing spot in Michigan.

Side Biscuit in Ann Arbor serves chicken wings that are cooked to perfection and tossed in tantalizing sauces and seasonings. Lovefood says:

Locals swear by the giant wing plates at Side Biscuit, a popular spot in Ann Arbor. There’s an array of sauce styles to choose from, including Korean-style Caesar and classic Buffalo. Gucci Gang – a sweet and spicy gochujang blend – is the crowd favorite, served with a side of house-made kimchi. As the name suggests, this joint knows a thing or two about biscuits, so ordering one is non-negotiable.

Side Biscuit's rotating menu features a new "biscuit of the week" and "wing of the week" with inventive flavors. The Doritos Locos wing is served with buffalo sauce and topped with Nacho Cheese Doritos or a Dill Pickle biscuit.

Try the best chicken wings in the U.S. and the Great Lakes state at Side Biscuit in Ann Arbor.

