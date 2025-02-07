Michigan is home to incredible restaurants that can satisfy any food craving you're in the mood for. If you're looking for a tasty meal at an affordable price, you'll find the best cheap eats at one burger spot in Michigan.

Michigan Burger Spot Named Best 'Cheap' Restaurant In The State

Cheapism ranked the best restaurants in the nation serving generous portions of food that will leave you and your wallet full when you leave. One Michigan gem has plenty of delicious menu options and you won't spend a fortune.

Get our free mobile app

Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger In Ann Arbor lands on the list for its juicy and affordable burgers. Cheapism says this isn't the first time this iconic burger joint has been praised for its cheap eats:

College towns usually have plenty of places to grab cheap eats, but Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger stands out from the crowd as the oldest hamburger stand in Ann Arbor. Thrillist and GQ have praised its burgers, which come in thousands of combinations, some for less than $7.

And it's not just the price that keeps customers satisfied. Try a double or triple cheeseburger loaded with your favorite toppings. Don't forget to add a side of hand-battered steak-cut French fries or onion rings.

Grab a seat and fill up your plate at Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger in Ann Arbor, the best cheap restaurant in the Great Lakes State and the nation.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison