When looking for a great spot to eat in Indiana, you want a restaurant with delicious options that don't cost a fortune. One popular eatery in Indiana serves some of America's most tasty meals at an affordable price.

Indiana Eatery Now Named 'Best Cheap Restaurant' In America

LoveFood ranked the best restaurants in the U.S. that serve generous portions and leave you and your wallet full when you leave. And one Indiana spot known for its gourmet twist on soul food is a must-visit.

His Place Eatery in Indianapolis doesn't hold back on portion sizes or flavor of its Southern-inspired cooking. LoveFood says:

His Place Eatery is a firm favorite among Indianapolis locals. Headed up by chef James 'Mackie' Jones, the menu is filled with mouth-watering dishes, including peach cobbler chicken and waffles, a deconstructed chicken pot pie, and collard green grilled cheese. The restaurant definitely doesn't skimp on portion sizes, so it's great value for money.

And His Place has earned national recognition from top foodie celebrities as well.

His Place Eatery was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri giving it his Triple D approval on the Collard Green Sandwich and Grandma Minnie Sue’s chicken and dumplings.

Customers also give five-star ratings to the smothered pork chops, hickory smoked rib tips, and the Red Velvet waffle.

Grab a seat and fill up your plate at the best cheap restaurant in America, His Place Eatery in Indianapolis.

