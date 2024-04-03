Ohio RV/Camping Resort Now Named One Of The Best In The Nation

With the winter months behind us in Ohio, it's time to start looking forward to having more fun outdoors and on the road. Whether in a car or RV, you won't have to travel far to one of the best places in the Buckeye State to enjoy some warm weather fun. One of Ohio's best RV/Camping resorts is now named one of the best in the U.S.

Ohio Is Home To One Of The Best RV/Camping Resorts In America

Love Exploring recently ranked the best RV Parks in the country that go the extra mile. Whether you're looking for a serene environment for a relaxing weekend or one filled with adventure, one campground in Ohio offers the perfect vacation spot.

Get our free mobile app

Wood's Tall Timber Resort in New Philadelphia, Ohio lands on the list of best RV/Camping resorts at #21. According to Love Exploring, Wood's Tall Timber Resort offers the perfect combination of peace and play:

Occupying a bucolic corner of eastern Ohio, Wood's Tall Timber Resort is at once a serene oasis and a family adventure hotspot. Its 157 acres are carpeted with thick forestland, and there are electric and sewer hook-ups, plus several water wells. Top attractions usually include the zipline soaring through the treetops and the Putt Putt crazy golf.

Wood's Tall Timber Resort offers RV and tent camping sites with picnic tables and fire pits included. Cabins, cottages, and houses are also available to reserve as well. Camping season at Wood's Tall Timber Resort runs from April 15th until November 15th every year.

Ohio Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 37 Items Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson