Whether you're looking for a cake to celebrate a special occasion or just celebrating a day that ends in 'y', you'll find the most delicious slice at a Michigan spot named one of the best cake shops in America.

Michigan Spot Named One Of The Best Cake Shops In America

Lovefood found the best cake shops in the U.S., where you can indulge in freshly baked cakes in a variety of unique flavors. And one Michigan bakery is the best place to go for all sorts of sweet treats.

For the Love of Sugar in Detroit creates the most indulgent baked goods, but one cake tops the list of customer favorites. Lovefood says:

The Matilda Cake from For the Love of Sugar is legendary. It’s a rich chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate buttercream, and customers can't get enough of it. Stop by the bakery for other mouthwatering flavors by the slice, or order in advance for whole cakes and custom bakes. Gluten-free and vegan options are abundant, too.

More mouthwatering flavors at For the Love of Sugar include Carrot Cake, Fruity Pebbles Cake, and Triple Berry.

And the cakes aren't the only irresistible sweet treats. Customers rave about the housemade cinnamon rolls, macarons, cookies, and brownies.

Stop by For the Love of Sugar and get a taste of America's best cake shop, found in the Great Lakes state.

