Who’s Got the Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan?

Vote for your favorite burger joint in Southwest Michigan.

In the past we asked you to nominate and then vote for your favorite burger joints in Kalamazoo or Calhoun counties. This time, we're opening the poll up to all of Southwest Michigan.

Here's all the info for this delicious burger poll.

Any burger restaurants in the following Michigan counties are eligible: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan and Barry

Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan and Barry Nomination period: Sept. 1st to Sept. 8th, 2021

Voting period: Sept. 9th - Sept. 23rd, 2021

Sept. 9th - Sept. 23rd, 2021 Results published: Friday, Sept 24th, 2021 at 7 A.M. Eastern Time

Before you vote please keep this in mind: One vote per person / per day is permitted. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of West Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification of the burger joint.. Keep it real, legit and local folks.

Seriously, is there anything better than a big juicy cheese burger. The correct answer, in my opinion is no. You'll find all of the Southwest Michigan burger joints that were nominated in alphabetical order below. Select your favorite then page down and click the "vote" button.

