Rise and Dine: This Cafe Named Best Breakfast Spot in Michigan

Breakfast has been scientifically proven to be the most important meal of the day and scientifically proven to taste better when you don't have to cook it. Ok, maybe that last part was a stretch. But, why cook at home when you can let this Michigan cafe serve you the 'Best Breakfast' in Michigan?

The Most Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Michigan

Financebuzz recently ranked "The Most Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Every State". And ranking at #22 on the list is Hudson Cafe in Detroit, MI. What helped the restaurant make the list according to Financebuzz:

"The restaurant's breakfast menu includes cinnamon swirl pancakes and sweet or savory crepes."

The Hudson Cafe menu also includes apple walnut stuffed french toast and creme brule waffle if you want to indulge in something sweet for breakfast. Check out the berry bliss pancakes too. Yum!

Get our free mobile app

The Hudson Cafe Facebook/ Canva The Hudson Cafe Facebook/ Canva loading...

A Boozy Breakfast Favorite

If you prefer to have your breakfast in shot form, definitely try the Breakfast Cereal Shots Flight at The Hudson Cafe. Choose from flavors like Coco Puffs, Fruit Loops, Count Chocula, Reese's Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. They have your typical non-alcoholic choices too, but they do have cafe items as well like espresso and cappuccino.

The Hudson Cafe Facebook/ Canva The Hudson Cafe Facebook/ Canva loading...

Brunch is served at Hudson Cafe

Breakfast, brunch, and even lunch are served at The Hudson Cafe and they have more than one location too. You can grab their delicious dishes and drinks in Downtown Detroit on Woodward and in Northville on Haggerty Rd.

The Hudson Cafe Facebook/ Canva The Hudson Cafe Facebook/ Canva loading...

7 Adorable Bed and Breakfast Stays in West Michigan Looking to get away? Check out these bed and breakfast spots in west Michigan Gallery Credit: Google Maps