Michigan’s ‘Most Popular’ Lake Town Ranked Among The Best In U.S.

After enduring the harsh winter weather, many Michigan residents are ready for the reward on the other side which is enjoying a Michigan summer. And that includes having fun on a beach at many of Michigan's gorgeous lakes. One popular town in the Great Lakes State is now recognized as one of the best lake towns in the nation.

Michigan Town Ranked One Of The Best Lake Towns In America

Whether you're looking to enjoy a relaxing day on the beach or a fun boating excursion on the water, one town in Michigan provides that and so much more. Finance Buzz recently chose the best lake town in every state, with a clear winner in Michigan. And it's one of the most picturesque destinations in the U.S.

According to Finance Buzz, Traverse City is now known for being more than just the 'Cherry Capital' of the world. It's also one of the most scenic retreats and top-rated lake towns:

Sitting on the banks of Lake Michigan, Traverse City is another big city with something to offer everyone. From wine tours to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore exploration by dune buggy, there’s a lot of adventure to have here. Couple that with tours of the Grand Traverse Lighthouse, fabulous beaches, and good food, and you have a long, relaxing trip ahead of you.

If you've never been and even if you have, put Traverse City down on your 'beach bucket list' this summer and enjoy one of the best lake towns in the nation.

