While many places in Indiana offer quick and convenient breakfast options, there's nothing better than a hot, scratch-made meal from a local restaurant. And one spot in Indiana has been named one of America's best places for breakfast.

Cafe Patachou Named Best Breakfast Place In Indiana

Lovefood ranked the best places in America serving delicious, freshly made morning favorites or creative twists on the classics. One popular spot with several locations in Indiana makes the list as the best in the Hoosier state.

Cafe Patachou has grown into an Indiana staple serving an elevated take on breakfast for decades. Lovefood says there's one dish that's a must-try:

Go with the Cuban Breakfast, a fresh dish featuring a fried egg, Cheddar, avocado, sour cream, and spinach-jalapeño pesto over rice and beans. Over the years, it's grown into a mini chain, with eight locations around the city.

Eggs in Purgatory: two over-easy eggs with Calabrian chili tomato sauce, peppers, onions, scallions, and Gorgonzola. Or for a sweet start to your day, try the Croissant French Toast topped with powdered sugar, pecans, warmed syrup, and fresh fruit.

Taste one of America's best breakfast joints, found in Indiana, at Cafe Patachou.

