Michigan Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spot

Michigan Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spot

Unsplash

Michigan is home to hundreds of restaurants that offer quick and convenient breakfast options on their menus, making mornings on the go easier. But when you're craving a fresh, scratch-made breakfast in an unassuming spot, one Michigan restaurant is the place to go for the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast.

Michigan Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spot

The Daily Meal ranked the top hole-in-the-wall breakfast joints in America for a delicious, no-frills, home-cooked meal, better than a bougie brunch or a high-end restaurant. And one Michigan spot has been serving happy customers for over 100 years.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Duly's Place Coney Island in Detroit is the definition of a tried and true hole-in-the-wall. This place is the size of a hallway, offering limited counter seating, a few tables crammed together in the back, and a front row view of the kitchen magic.

Breakfast 24/7? We're in. Not only is the food great, but the owner's story from hardship to success will make you come back for more. As one TikTok video says, this is a place where "authenticity never goes out of style."

And breakfast isn't the only menu item Duly's Place Coney Island is known for.

Duly's Place Coney Island also serves up some of the best coney dogs, chili cheese fries, and other savory lunch and dinner options on the menu.

Try one of the best hole-in-the-wall spots in America at Duly's Place in Detroit.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy

Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

What’s New to Eat? 35+ West Michigan Restaurants Now Open in 2025

Looking to explore West Michigan’s booming restaurant scene? More than 35 new dining destinations have opened in 2025 across Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Wyoming, Hudsonville, and Holland — and the list keeps growing!

From fresh bakeries and authentic Mexican restaurants to Cajun eateries, burger joints, Vietnamese spots, vegan places, a footlong hot dog establishment, and even a beloved Grand Rapids breakfast and lunch favorite brought back to life, there’s something for every taste. Don’t miss the new bars and food trucks shaking things up too!

Bookmark this list and check back often — we’re adding more of West Michigan’s newest restaurants all year long.

Gallery Credit: Janna

 

Filed Under: Battle Creek News, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo News, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR