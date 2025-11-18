Michigan is home to hundreds of restaurants that offer quick and convenient breakfast options on their menus, making mornings on the go easier. But when you're craving a fresh, scratch-made breakfast in an unassuming spot, one Michigan restaurant is the place to go for the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast.

Michigan Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spot

The Daily Meal ranked the top hole-in-the-wall breakfast joints in America for a delicious, no-frills, home-cooked meal, better than a bougie brunch or a high-end restaurant. And one Michigan spot has been serving happy customers for over 100 years.

Duly's Place Coney Island in Detroit is the definition of a tried and true hole-in-the-wall. This place is the size of a hallway, offering limited counter seating, a few tables crammed together in the back, and a front row view of the kitchen magic.

Breakfast 24/7? We're in. Not only is the food great, but the owner's story from hardship to success will make you come back for more. As one TikTok video says, this is a place where "authenticity never goes out of style."

And breakfast isn't the only menu item Duly's Place Coney Island is known for.

Duly's Place Coney Island also serves up some of the best coney dogs, chili cheese fries, and other savory lunch and dinner options on the menu.

Try one of the best hole-in-the-wall spots in America at Duly's Place in Detroit.

