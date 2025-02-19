There are several places in Indiana where you can grab a quick breakfast on the go. But, nothing beats a fresh, scratch-made breakfast to start your day and you'll find one of America's best breakfast spots in the Hoosier state.

Indiana Pancake House Named One Of America's Best Breakfast Spots

Cheapism found the best under-the-radar restaurants where you'll find some of the best bites that will leave you and your wallet full at the end of the meal. Restaurants were picked based on reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor, recommendations, and rankings from local food experts. One Indiana pancake house tops the list for serving breakfast classics and more in a cozy atmosphere.

Lincoln Square Pancake House can be found in several Indiana cities, but Cheapism says don't overlook the Indianapolis location:

The Lincoln Square Pancake House doesn't look like much located next to a Pizza Hut and a dollar store, but fans keep coming back for the French toast, creative breakfast scrambles and breakfast classics. One Yelp reviewer raved, "Casual, inexpensive, parking, not crowded, delicious... what more could you want in a breakfast joint?"

And that's not the only thing reviewers are saying.

Another happy Yelp reviewer says wherever you're located in Indiana, it's worth the drive to Lincoln Square Pancake House:

This is HANDS DOWN the BEST breakfast around!!!! I will drive by several restaurants while leaving my town to come here!!!! Please give it a try, you will not be sorry!!!!!!

Fortunately, you won't have to travel out of the Hoosier state to enjoy America's best breakfast spot, Lincoln Square Pancake House.

