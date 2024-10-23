The holiday season is around the corner in Michigan and many residents plan to fill their dinner tables with baked goods like apple and pumpkin pie. And if you're looking for a spot to get your favorite pies, cookies, pastries, and more, one Michigan bakery was named the best in the state.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Spot Known For Pies Now Named Best Bakery In The State

LoveFood recently ranked the best independent bakery in each state worth your dough and has been helping make Michigan sweeter one slice of pie at a time.

LoveFood says Sister Pie in Detroit stands out for its creative takes on bakery classics:

This bright corner bakery in Detroit quickly gained a reputation for baking the best pies. They have flaky, buttery crusts and incredible fillings such as salted maple, brown butter plum crumble, and stone fruit cardamom. It also serves a tempting menu of cookies with flavors including salted rosemary shortbread and lemon drop, as well as brownies, blondies, and muffins.

If you're looking for holiday treats, pre-ordering is suggested on the Sister Pie website, as these delicious goods sell out quickly. Sister Pie also offers classes if you'd like to do your own baking.

And it doesn't have to be a holiday to enjoy the delicious baked goods. Stop in whenever you're craving sweet or savory treats at the best bakery in Michigan, Sister Pie in Detroit.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison