With the holiday season around the corner in Indiana, many residents plan to fill their dinner tables with baked goods like apple and pumpkin pie. And if you're looking for a spot to get your favorite pies, cookies, pastries, and more, one Indiana bakery was named one the best in America.

America's Best Bakery For Holiday Cakes And Pies Is In Indiana

LoveFood ranked the best independent bakeries in the nation that are worth your dough. And one cozy spot in Indiana known for melt in your mouth donuts and more ranked as Top 10 on the list.

Long's Bakery in Indianapolis makes LoveFood's best bakery list at #7. And if you love apple pie, Long's makes the 'best you'll ever taste'. LoveFood says:

Now with two locations in Indianapolis, family-owned Long's has been baking its famously fresh donuts, breads, cakes, and pastries since 1955. It's become a local institution, and customers say the classic donuts dusted with cinnamon and glaze and old-fashioned apple pies are the best you'll ever taste. They also rate the friendly service and reasonable prices.

Other delicious baked fresh daily pies include pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, chocolate cream, and more. And be on the lookout for special made holiday cakes available too. But it doesn't have to be a holiday to enjoy delicious baked goods. Stop in whenever you're craving sweet treats at the best bakery in Indiana and America, Long's Bakery In Indianapolis.

