Many Michigan residents celebrate the arrival of fall with a trip to a Michigan apple orchard. Picking fresh apples, eating a homemade donut, and drinking chilled cider are all included on the fall bucket list. Michigan residents are lucky enough to have one of the best orchards in America to pay a visit to this fall season.

Michigan Apple Orchard Now Named Top 5 Best Orchards In America

USA Today recently narrowed down the Top 10 best apple orchards in the nation based on votes from their expert panel and readers of the publication as well. And of the more than 25,000 growers producing apples, one Michigan farm makes the list in the #5 spot.

Knaebe's Apple Farm in Rogers City is not only a Michigan favorite, but now America's favorite too. USA Today says:

At Knaebe's Apple Farm (aka Knaebe's Mmmunchy Krunchy Apple Farm), there's tons to do in addition to picking apples. There are wagon and barrel train rides for the kids, a petting zoo, games like horseshoes and cornhole, a barn that boasts some of the best pizza and fresh hard cider in Michigan, a bakery, and, of course, plenty of u-pick apples and pumpkins. This is also one of the best leaf-peeping orchards around, with a riot of colors on display around the start of October.

Don't miss a chance to visit one of America's best apple orchards this fall to fill up on donuts and cider, enjoy the autumn entertainment, and of course pick the best apples at Knaebe's Apple Farm in Rogers City, Michigan.

