According to a social media post from the shop, Michigan's "first zero waste shop and refillery" is set to close its doors in downtown Kalamazoo after nearly six years. However, it's not goodbye for good!

Here's what we know about the future of Bee Joyful Shop in Kalamazoo:

In a heartfelt social media post shared on Tuesday, February 3, the owner of Bee Joyful Shop on the Kalamazoo Mall, Jessica Thompson, revealed the decision to end in-store sales sometime in the near future.

There’s something on my heart that I want to share with you...This little shop has meant more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for being part of our story.

Thompson added after 11 years in operation, 6 of those spent in the retail space at 245 Kalamazoo Mall, the shop would be transitioning to online sales only within the coming months,

And I want to be very clear: while our physical space will be closing, Bee Joyful is not going anywhere. We will continue making all of our handmade products and thoughtfully sourcing sustainable goods to complement them and they’ll be available online as we move forward. -- Bee Joyful Shop This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I know in my heart it’s the right one.We will continue making all of our handmade products and thoughtfully sourcing sustainable goods to complement them and they’ll be available online as we move forward. -- Bee Joyful Shop via Facebook

I’m a West Michigan native who grew up in nearby Allegan and has spent the last three years living in Kalamazoo. And honestly, I’m a little embarrassed to say I didn’t even realize we had a zero-waste shop here.

I must have the worst timing, as just the other day I was wondering if we had a zero-waste shop in our area. Turns out-- we did. And now, it's preparing to close.

Keep a watchful eye on Bee Joyful Shop's social media as they wind down in-store sales, and as always, you can shop online at BeeJoyfulShop.com.

