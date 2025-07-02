5 Things Michiganders Should Never Keep Next to Their Beds
The stuff next to your bed or on your nightstand could be preventing you from getting a good night's sleep.
A feng shui expert recently went viral on TikTok talking about things you should not have next to you while you sleep. I'm not sure how much I believe in the old Chinese practice of feng shui. If it works for you, awesome.
However, this made me think of things you should avoid having near your bedside for your safety and sleep. Foreman grill didn't make the list. If you just laughed out loud, that means you watched The Office.
5 Things Michiganders Should Never Keep Next to Their Beds
Medicine
My wife and I switch sides of the bed about every 6 months. Yeah, we're wild like that. Anyway, she mistakenly left a pill bottle in the nightstand that looked just like one of my pill bottles. I was a zombie after taking what I thought was my daily cholesterol medication, but it was an old pain med. Yikes.
Sharp Metal Objects
You probably shouldn't have things like scissors, knives, or ninja throwing stars chillin' on your nightstand. Put those in your child's toybox, silly. Be careful out there.
Electronics
Do you need to watch one more "Breaking News" video from Aaron Parnas before you all fall asleep? It's only going to stress you out. Close TikTok and plug your phone in where you can't reach it from bed. You're welcome.
Work-Related Materials
Having dreams about your quarterly issues report sounds exciting. What ya say we keep all work-related materials in the bathroom?
A Trash Can
Decomposing trash next to the bed smells awesome. Also, how many times can you accidentally knock your smart watch into the trash before you move that thing?
Was the list above put together by an expert? God no. Does the entire list make sense? Probably not. But thank you for reading.
Now that you think you can get a good night's sleep. Let's talk about nuclear fallout.
