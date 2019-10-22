Mott Community College has discovered bed bugs on campus

Officials are reporting that Mott Community College found bedbug-infested chairs in a student lounge on the Flint campus. The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the college said the chairs were removed for treatment to kill the insects after they were found Thursday on the chairs in the Mott Memorial Building's student lounge.

This is not the first time that in the recent past that bedbugs have been discovered in a public place in Genesee County. Mlive recently reported that earlier this month bedbugs were found in a high school classroom in the Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools.

Being exposed to bedbugs can be stressful and leave you questioning how to handle the situation. Here is some great advice I found.

Many people do not want to use harsh chemicals in their living quarters to kill the nasty buggers so here are a few ideas from Healthline.com you can first try to remove bedbugs without chemicals. These bugs are pretty easy to kill with high heat, 115°F (46°C), or intense cold , 32°F(less than 0°C

Here are a few ways to treat bedbugs using these methods: